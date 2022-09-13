Despite Türkiye's efforts to ease tension in the region, Greece continues with its "provocative actions," Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said, calling out Athens for "two-faced" diplomacy.

"Despite all our well-intentioned efforts, unfortunately, our neighbor Greece continues to increase the tension with some provocative actions and rhetoric every time. We do our best to prevent this," Akar told reporters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

"Right after this (incident), the politicians in Greece accused Türkiye of aggression. What is this, if not hypocrisy? That's why we ask that don't they have a mirror in their house? If they look in the mirror, they will see the truth and maybe they will be ashamed," Akar said.

He stressed that Greece tries its best to "exploit and distort" every event, to influence third parties with "lies and slander," and to complain about Türkiye to third parties, adding: "In this sense, it is not wrong to say that a two-faced policy is being followed. There is a two-faced policy."

Akar said Türkiye calls for dialogue to peacefully solve the bilateral problems.

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Türkiye warns Greece against adventure on others' behalf