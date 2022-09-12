Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has said that Iran has used more than 10 military facilities in Syria to produce advanced missiles and weapons for its proxies.

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

There were no immediate comments from Iran and the Syrian regime on Monday, but Damascus has declined to comment on such accusations in the past and Tehran has denied it has been expanding production capabilities across the Middle East.

Speaking at a conference in New York, Gantz presented a map of what he said were military sites of the Centre D'Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS), a Syrian regime agency, involved in manufacturing missiles and weapons for Iran.

"Iran transformed CERS into production facilities for mid and long-range, precise missiles and weapons, provided to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies. In other words, it became yet another Iranian front – a factory for advanced, strategic weapons," Gantz said.

READ MORE:Israel sees no nuclear deal with Iran before US mid-term elections