Azerbaijan has said that intense clashes broke out on its border with Armenia between troops of the two countries.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said early on Tuesday the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations in the evening hours on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin.

The ministry said sabotage groups of the Armenian army laid mines on land and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions, adding as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani troops to address the situation, clashes took place.

It added that there were casualties among military personnel from both sides.

The statement underlined that the administration in Yerevan was entirely responsible for the conflict.

Pashinyan speaks Putin, Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held separate phone calls early on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on the latest clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, according to the Armenian government.

During his call, Macron stressed that the escalation of tensions is unacceptable and the situation needs to be calmed.