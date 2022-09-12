Iran has reaffirmed its "readiness" to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, after the agency said in a report it "cannot assure" the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran is "ready to cooperate with the agency to clear up the false and unrealistic perceptions regarding its peaceful nuclear activities", foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a press conference on Monday.

Tehran declares its "readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the IAEA", Kanani added, also pointing to the agency's "obligations".

The finding last week by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) further complicated diplomatic efforts to revive a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, including the United States.

The IAEA said it was "not in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful".

The IAEA has been pressing Iran for answers on the previous presence of traces of nuclear material at three undeclared sites. The issue led to a resolution criticising Iran being passed at the June meeting of the IAEA's board of governors.

Nuclear activities