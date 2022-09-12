WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani PM thanks Türkiye for flood aid in call with Erdogan
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to thank him for aid sent by Türkiye and to seek further help on reconstruction work in the flood-hit areas.
Pakistani PM thanks Türkiye for flood aid in call with Erdogan
A government statement said Sharif briefed Erdogan about the government's relief activities and sought assistance from Türkiye in overcoming the “food shortage." / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
September 12, 2022

Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country's agriculture belt underwater, the prime minister has told the Turkish president by phone.

Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to thank Türkiye for dispatching food, tents and medicine by 12 military aircraft, four trains and Turkish Red Crescent trucks.

A government statement said Sharif briefed Erdogan about the government's relief activities and sought assistance from Türkiye in overcoming the “food shortage." 

Sharif also sought help from Türkiye on reconstruction work in the flood-hit areas.

The International Rescue Committee estimated that the floods have damaged more than 3.6 million acres of crops in Pakistan.

More than 660,000 people, including women and children, are living at relief camps and in makeshift homes after floods damaged their homes across the country and forced them to move to safer places. 

Pakistan, the country's military, UN agencies and local charities are providing food to these flood victims.

Pakistan heavily relies on its agriculture and occasionally exports its surplus wheat to Afghanistan and other countries. Now it is in talks to import badly needed wheat and vegetables, including to people not directly affected by floods.

READ MORE: Fresh displacement triggered by flooding in southern Pakistan

RECOMMENDED

Damage far greater than estimates

Until last week, floodwater was covering around a third of Pakistan, including the country's agriculture belt in eastern Punjab and southern Sundh provinces which are the main food basket.

Initially, Pakistan said the floods caused $10 billion in damages, but authorities say the damages are far greater than the initial estimates.

That's forced Pakistan and the United Nations to urge the international community to send more help.

In response, UN agencies and various countries, including the United States, have sent more than 60 planeloads of aid. Since last week, Washington has sent three military planes to deliver food.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said at a news conference Monday that Pakistani authorities and international aid agencies are assessing the flood damage that has affected 33 million people. 

He said the government would proceed with transparency in the distribution of aid.

READ MORE: UN chief: Never seen climate carnage like Pakistan floods

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story