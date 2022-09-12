Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has released a new book, titled Türkiye's Contribution to Stability: Multidimensional Diplomacy for Peace.

The book, published both on Monday in Turkish and English, details Türkiye's steps to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and ensure regional stability.

The book consists of four parts: "Global Leadership in Building a World of Peace", "Türkiye's Stance Against War", "Keeping Channels of Dialogue Open", "Humanitarian and Entrepreneurial Diplomacy."

The first part of the book explains Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomacy with Ukraine and Russia, and with the international organisations such as NATO and the EU.

The second part discusses Türkiye's efforts to prevent the war. It explains in detail the diplomatic initiatives taken by Türkiye for Ukraine's territorial integrity and its calls for a cease-fire.

The book's third part describes Türkiye's role in keeping the channels of dialogue open in the Ukraine-Russia crisis. It also draws attention to Türkiye's position as a balancing factor between the two countries.

The last part of the book focuses on Türkiye's understanding of diplomacy that puts people in the centre and its sensitivity towards the protection of civilians.

The country's leading role in ensuring the security of the Black Sea and opening the grain corridor are also explained in the book.

