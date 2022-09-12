Monday, September 12, 2022

Ukraine recaptures 6,000 sq km of territory — Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said Ukrainian forces had recaptured 6,000 sq km (2,320 square miles) of territory from Russia in a counter-offensive this month.

"Since the start of September, our soldiers have already liberated 6,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and we are moving further," Zelenskyy said in his daily address.

Ukraine has claimed sweeping successes in its lightning counter-offensive in Kharkiv region in the northeast, which saw dozens of areas, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya, retaken.

It has also claimed significant gains in the southern Kherson region, where the Ukrainian army said earlier on Monday it had recaptured 500 sq km.

De-dollarisation of world economy 'inevitable' — Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the process of de-dollarisation of the global economy is "inevitable."

"There are disputes about what to pay more attention to, where to direct more funds or (whether it is better) to save more and create a 'safety cushion,' how to create it in new conditions and what is a 'safety cushion' in modern conditions, when we have a well-known and inevitable process of de-dollarisation," he said.

Putin stressed that Russia confidently copes with external pressure that he calls "financial and technological aggression by some countries."

Russians will no longer be protected by Europe's human rights body

Millions of Russians will no longer be protected by the European Convention on Human Rights, the Council of Europe said, as Moscow will cease to be a party to the convention on September 16.

According to Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the secretary general of the Strasbourg-based council, with its departure from the convention, Russia “will further isolate itself from the democratic world and deprive more than 140 million Russian citizens of the protection offered by the Convention.”

She said the council will continue to support “human rights defenders, democratic forces, free media and independent civil society” members in Russia and “ensure justice and accountability for the people involved.”

Ukraine and Russia interested in Zaporizhzhia protection zone

Ukraine and Russia are interested in the UN atomic watchdog's proposal that a protection zone be created around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi has said.

Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and asking many questions about the idea, which is aimed at preventing military activities like shelling that has damaged the plant's power lines and jeopardised its security, Grossi told a news conference.

Ukraine says around 500 square km retaken in southern Kherson region

Ukraine has said its forces recaptured 500 square kilometres in the southern Kherson region after claiming huge gains in the east over the weekend.

The Ukrainian army has been progressing more slowly on the southern front than in the northeastern region of Kharkiv that is now almost fully back under its control.

"We have liberated around 500 square kilometres" said Ukrainian South Command spokeswoman Natalya Gumenyuk, in the first estimate of the southern counter-offensive gains over the past two weeks.

She added that the settlements of Vysokopillia, Biloguirka, Soukhy Stavok and Myrolioubivka were "fully under Ukrainian flag".

Russia says striking east Ukraine, 'no prospects' for talks

Russia has said its forces were striking parts of the eastern Kharkiv region retaken by Ukraine, vowing to continue its military action in the country.

It also said it saw no opening for talks with Kiev, ruling out negotiations.

The defence ministry in its daily briefing said Russian air, rocket and artillery forces were "delivering precision strikes on units and reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces", including in the urban hubs of Kupiansk and Izyum.

Over the weekend, Ukraine claimed sweeping successes against Russian forces in the south and the east, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya.

Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says city has lost power again after strikes

Russian strikes have again cut off power and water supplies to Kharkiv, the mayor of Ukraine's second largest city has said.

"Last night's situation is being repeated. Due to the (Russian) strikes... power and water supplies have halted," said Ihor Terekhov, adding that emergency services were working to restore the services.

Earlier, the regional governor had said 80 percent of power in the city had been restored following Russian shelling on Sunday, which followed a large Ukrainian counter-offensive to recapture territory in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine counter-offensive 'third phase' in conflict - defence minister

Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russia has entered a new phase made possible by the supply of Western weapons, the country's defence minister said in an interview published on Monday.

"The counter-offensive is the third phase" of Ukraine's plan to retake positions beginning in the south and north, Oleksii Reznikov told French daily Le Monde.