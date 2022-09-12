Oil prices have slipped during Asian trade as the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to quell inflation and the imposition of strict Covid-19 restrictions in China overshadowed the global demand outlook.

Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $86.01 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling 4.1 percent higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.11 a barrel, down 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, after a 3.9 percent gain in the previous session.

Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.

READ MORE:Can gas prices climb again?

Concerns over rising interest rates