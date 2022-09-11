Four Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq where the army launched a military operation to clear the area of terror elements, the National Defence Ministry has said.

In Sunday's statement, the ministry said Infantry Specialist Sgt. Harun Yildirim and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Savas Borlu were killed during clashes with the terrorist group in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

Later, the ministry said that two of the four injured soldiers, Command Sgt. Major Gokhan Agil and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Fatih Kalkan died at the hospital.

The counterterror operation in the region is underway, the statement added.

Separately, Türkiye Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also offered condolences to the fallen soldiers.

"I wish mercy from Allah to our heroic Mehmetchik (Turkish soldiers) who were martyred in the Claw-Lock operation region, condolences to their grieving families and our beloved nation, and I pray for urgent healing for our wounded soldiers," he said.