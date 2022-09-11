TÜRKİYE
Turkish soldiers killed during anti-terror operation
Soldiers were killed during clashes with PKK terrorist group in Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq.
The counterterror operation in the region is underway, Turkish Defence Ministry said. / AA
September 11, 2022

Four Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq where the army launched a military operation to clear the area of terror elements, the National Defence Ministry has said.

In Sunday's statement, the ministry said Infantry Specialist Sgt. Harun Yildirim and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Savas Borlu were killed during clashes with the terrorist group in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

Later, the ministry said that two of the four injured soldiers, Command Sgt. Major Gokhan Agil and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Fatih Kalkan died at the hospital.

The counterterror operation in the region is underway, the statement added.

Separately, Türkiye Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also offered condolences to the fallen soldiers. 

"I wish mercy from Allah to our heroic Mehmetchik (Turkish soldiers) who were martyred in the Claw-Lock operation region, condolences to their grieving families and our beloved nation, and I pray for urgent healing for our wounded soldiers," he said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its about 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

