President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is responsible for sweeping electricity cuts across east Ukraine, accusing Moscow of hitting civilian infrastructure.

Widespread blackouts affected large areas of the country on Sunday where Kiev's forces have been making gains in a lightning counter-offensive.

"A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media, blaming "Russian terrorists".

"No military facilities," he added. "The goal is to deprive people of light and heat."

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow, which denies deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure.

The regional governor of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian troops have reported the largest gains, said Russian forces had "struck critical infrastructure" across the region and its main city, also called Kharkiv.

"There is no electricity or water supply in several settlements. Emergency services are working to control fires at the sites that were hit," Oleg Synegubov said in a statement on social media.

Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kharkiv TEC-5, the country's second-biggest heat and power plant.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov called the power outage “revenge by the Russian aggressor for the successes of our army at the front, in particular, in the Kharkiv region”.

Later in the evening, some power had been restored.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Dmytro Reznichenko, also said Russian forces were responsible for blackouts across his region.

"Several cities and communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region are without electricity. The Russians hit energy infrastructure. They cannot accept defeat on the battlefield," he said in a statement online.

The head of the eastern Sumy region said the cuts to electricity and water supplies had impacted at least 135 towns and villages.