Two exit polls have given Sweden's left-wing bloc led by Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson a slim lead in the country's general election, while also indicating a far-right surge.

The four left-wing parties were credited with 50.6 percent of voter support in an exit poll published on TV4 on Sunday, compared to 48 percent for the four parties on the right.

A second exit poll on public broadcaster SVT gave the left 49.8 percent and the right 49.2 percent.

Both polls, published after voting closed on Sunday, also suggested that the anti-immigration and nationalist Sweden Democrats could for the first time become the country's second-biggest party.

They credited the party with 21.3 and 20.5 percent of votes respectively.

If the exit polls are confirmed, the far-right surge would mean they overtook the traditional leaders of the right-wing bloc, the conservative Moderates, whose party leader Ulf Kristersson is challenging Andersson for the post of prime minister.

That would be a heavy blow to Kristersson, who orchestrated a major shift in Swedish politics by initiating exploratory talks in 2019 with the Sweden Democrats, long treated as "pariahs" by other political parties.

The two other small right-wing parties, the Christian Democrats and to a lesser extent the Liberals, later followed suit.

