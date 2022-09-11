Ukraine says its forces are pushing back Russia's military from strategic holdouts in the east of the country, with Kiev's military announcing that as much as 3,000 square kilometres have been wrested from Russia in September.

"The liberation of settlements in the Kupiansk and Izyum districts of the Kharkiv region is ongoing," the Ukrainian military said in a general battlefield update on Sunday, 200 days into Russia's campaign.

These are key supply and logistics hubs that Russia depends on to restock its frontline positions in the east. Military observers say their capture by Ukraine would be a serious blow to Moscow's military ambitions in Kharkiv.

In images posted by the Ukrainian military, crates of dumped munitions and abandoned military hardware could be seen scattered in territory left by the Russian forces.

The speed of Ukraine's fightback against Russia's offensive has apparently caught Moscow's military off-guard, bringing swathes of territory Russia had controlled for months back into Ukraine's fold and forcing Moscow to announce a retreat in Kharkiv.

'Weapons, weapons, weapons'

The head of the Ukrainian military announced early on Sunday that as much as 3,000 square kilometres had been wrested from Russia since the offensive began at the beginning of this month.

That figure is already around one-third larger than the total area announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Saturday.

On Sunday, he announced that Ukraine forces had taken a village of around 4,000 people between Kharkiv and Izyum.