Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims' names, volunteer work, candlelight vigils and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene on Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on September 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

The attack, conducted by Al Qaeda members who seized control of the jets to use them as missiles, killed nearly 3,000 people and spurred a US "war on terror", which led to the Washington's invasion of Afghanistan, and also affected millions of people worldwide.

It also stirred — for a time — a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and engendering debate over the balance between safety and civil liberties.

President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes went down after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff are due at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. It centres instead on victims' relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.

'I can never recover'

The attacks have cast a long shadow into the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.