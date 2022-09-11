An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 has struck Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, damaging buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least five people, with several more severely injured.

Sunday's quake was reported by European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was at a depth of 80 km, EMSC said.

Local member of parliament Kessy Sawang told AFP news agency that at least five people had died in remote mountain villages, with at least four others airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

"There has been widespread damage," she said, adding that a landslide had buried homes and "split" one village where people had "lost their houses".

Morobe Provincial Disaster Director Charley Masange told The Associated Press that three people died in a landslide in the gold-mining town of Wau.

Other people had been injured from falling structures or debris, and there was damage to some health centers, homes, rural roads and highways, Masange said.

'Ring of Fire'