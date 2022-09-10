WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greek boats open fire on cargo ship in international waters
Comoros-flagged "Anatolian" ship with 18 crew — six Egyptian, four Somalian, five Azerbaijani and three Turkish nationals — was attacked while sailing in international waters.
The Turkish Coast Guard Command has shared a video of the harassing fire and a map, pinpointing the location where the incident took place.
By Meryem Demirhan
September 10, 2022

Two Greek Coast Guard boats have opened fire on a ro-ro ship 11 miles off Türkiye's southwestern coast of Bozcaada, according to Turkish officials.

Comoros-flagged "Anatolian" ship with 18 crew — six Egyptian, four Somalian, five Azerbaijani and three Turkish nationals — was attacked on Saturday while sailing in international waters, Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

After learning about the incident, the Turkish Coast Guard dispatched two boats — and then the Greek boats left the area.

No one was injured on the cargo ship, the statement added.

The ship is being escorted by two boats and an investigation has been initiated regarding the incident, the statement further read.

On its website, the Turkish Coast Guard Command also shared a video of the harassing fire and a map, pinpointing the location where the incident took place.

READ MORE:Greek Coast Guard shoots and injures Turkish sailor in Aegean Sea

SOURCE:AA
