Two Greek Coast Guard boats have opened fire on a ro-ro ship 11 miles off Türkiye's southwestern coast of Bozcaada, according to Turkish officials.

Comoros-flagged "Anatolian" ship with 18 crew — six Egyptian, four Somalian, five Azerbaijani and three Turkish nationals — was attacked on Saturday while sailing in international waters, Turkish Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

After learning about the incident, the Turkish Coast Guard dispatched two boats — and then the Greek boats left the area.

No one was injured on the cargo ship, the statement added.