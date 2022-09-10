WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon, Israel inch toward maritime border agreement
US mediator says he is 'optimistic' about ongoing efforts to resolve dispute over maritime territory rich in oil, gas
Lebanon, Israel inch toward maritime border agreement
US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein arrives to meet with Lebanese Prime minister Najib Mikati at Prime Ministry building in Beirut. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
September 10, 2022

Regional adversaries Lebanon and Israel seem closer than ever to resolving their longstanding maritime border dispute through US mediation.

While his shuttle diplomacy may not have borne fruit just yet, US mediator Amos Hochstein struck a hopeful note after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday.

Hochstein said he was “optimistic” for a border demarcation agreement, pointing to “good progress” in ongoing negotiations.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. 

Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.

Tensions flared again this June after a floating production, storage and offloading unit from Energean – an energy exploration and production company listed in London and Tel Aviv – arrived in the disputed Karish field.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: US to reward tips on illegal maritime activity in Middle East

Biggest obstacle

The biggest obstacle in the way of an agreement appears to be Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that wields major influence in Lebanon. 

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has threatened to use force to prevent Israel from extracting gas in the disputed area, warning that “resistance is Lebanon’s only strength” in talks with Tel Aviv.

The group has also launched unarmed surveillance drones toward Karish, a move the Lebanese government labelled “unacceptable” and “outside the framework of the state’s responsibility and the diplomatic track within which negotiations are taking place.”

READ MORE: Hezbollah asks Lebanon to use it as leverage in sea dispute with Israel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years