Regional adversaries Lebanon and Israel seem closer than ever to resolving their longstanding maritime border dispute through US mediation.

While his shuttle diplomacy may not have borne fruit just yet, US mediator Amos Hochstein struck a hopeful note after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday.

Hochstein said he was “optimistic” for a border demarcation agreement, pointing to “good progress” in ongoing negotiations.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil.

Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.

Tensions flared again this June after a floating production, storage and offloading unit from Energean – an energy exploration and production company listed in London and Tel Aviv – arrived in the disputed Karish field.