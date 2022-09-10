Firefighters battling a growing blaze outside Los Angeles have been bracing for mudslides and flooding as a storm barrels into burn areas.

The remnants of a hurricane that hit Mexico were bringing strong winds on Friday that are likely to fan the Fairview fire, prompting wider evacuation orders.

The10,000-hectare fire, which erupted on Monday at the midpoint of a ferocious heatwave, is continuing to spread, buffeted by "extreme downslope winds" from nearby mountains, fire officials said.

"I have not seen a fire burn like this in Riverside County in my career," said Cal Fire division chief John Crater.

"It's a very stubborn fire. It's doing things that we just haven't seen."

An already widespread evacuation zone was expanded to cover more than 20,000 people as emergency managers tried to out-flank the fire and get ahead of the winds.

"Winds will increase from the east... Ember cast will dramatically increase as the strong 65+ kph winds enter the area," Cal Fire warned.

"Long-range spotting over a mile will be possible with Probability of Ignition at 85 percent."

"Ember cast" and "spotting" refer to burning materials jumping from the main fire and settling elsewhere, igniting and spreading the blaze.

Sheriff's deputies were going door to door to urge residents to get out of harm's way.

At least two people have already died in the blaze, apparently trapped by fast-moving flames as they tried to flee.

