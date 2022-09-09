Seventeen people have been killed and hundreds of houses burned during a militia attack on a village in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a local civil society head and officials said.

Gunmen from the feared Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) militia stormed Mbidjo in Ituri province's Djugu territory during the morning, said Jules Uwechi, chairman of the village's civil society group, on Friday.

"They opened fire, set houses ablaze and pillaged the property of villagers... I myself narrowly escaped," Uwechi said in the provincial capital Bunia.

"When we went back we found 17 people had been killed –– seven women, eight men and two children."

Eleven of the bodies had been buried in a mass grave.

The army and the territory's administrator said by early evening they were not in a position to confirm the death toll.

But Uwechis explained, "There are no soldiers (at Mbidjo), there was no intervention against the militia."

"I was spending the night in my shop and suddenly I heard bullets and people moaning," said resident Lokana Maki.

"We have so far seen 15 dead and more than 300 houses burned and other people wounded and even kidnapped."

The death toll was confirmed by local chief Richard Venna.

