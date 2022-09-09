Two adults and three children have been found shot to death at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man, a woman and three children — in the 5th, 7th and 8th grade — were found on Friday morning in a large two-storey home in Elk Mills.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 97 kilometres northeast of Baltimore and a few kilometres west of the Delaware state line.

"It's a horrific day, and I know everybody's prayers are appreciated. ... My phone hasn't stopped ringing from people concerned about this and upset about this," Adams said.

"It's grief is what it is at this point," Adams said. "Anytime you have a loss to these levels. Any loss is terrible, but a loss to this level, which is not a common thing — it's certainly not a common thing here in Cecil County — it's tragic and terrible and it takes a long time for people to process."

Semi-automatic handgun found