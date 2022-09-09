Two weeks ago, Shabagi, a 35-year-old mother of six, was awakened by loud cries in the wee hours in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, which for days had been battered by relentless monsoon rains.

For days, the fear of overflowing canals and lakes had given people sleepless nights. Now the tragedy was unfolding before their eyes – as the water began entering their homes, which included Shabagi's mud-house in a village in Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Jolted out of her sleep, she saw her neighbours and relatives clamouring, scrambling up to reach the higher ground. Shabagi grabbed whatever she could – a few pairs of clothes, a plastic bucket, a few kitchen utensils –and started wading through muddy water with her kids in tow in search of shelter.

From that night, they became part of 30 million people who have been displaced in the course of the devastating floods considered to be the worst in Pakistan’s history.

Shabagi's youngest child, Mariam, who is barely a year old, clung to her as hundreds of villagers made the exodus to reach a place called Lal Bagh near Sehwan city, some 98 kilometres from Khairpur.

“Our men were told we will find food and shelter in Sehwan. But there’s nothing here,” she tells TRT World, while trying to console the baby.

“Mariam has been vomiting for two days. We found a doctor in a government hospital and he gave us some syrup. I don’t know what it’s called. But this medicine is not working.”

International aid agencies have warned that water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and malaria are spreading fast and tens of thousands of people, especially children, are vulnerable.

The death toll has reached 1,300. Aid workers say the count will go up unless urgent steps are taken to address food and medical emergencies.

Pakistan’s health infrastructure in much of the rural Sindh and neighbouring Balochistan province was already in poor shape. Run-down dispensaries lack trained doctors and patients often lie on floors due to a shortage of beds.

In light of the scale of the crisis, the UN issued a $160 million appeal to international donors to address the public health emergency.

Displaced families have set up makeshift tents using salvaged bed coverings and plastic sheets. Some of them lie on charpoys under the shade of Lai trees to escape sweltering temperatures, which have risen to 38-degree celsius in recent days.

Hunger and suffering is everywhere. Under the blazing sun, women and children chase passing cars in hopes someone might throw a few breadcrumbs at them.

These temporary settlements are also in desperate need of mosquito nets and clean drinking water.

“It’s a health catastrophe which is unfolding before us,” says Dr Abdul Ghafoor, who is part of Pakistan Medical Association, which has set up makeshift clinics in flood-affected areas.

“Skin infections are spreading fast as almost every district in the Sindh province is still inundated. That’s mainly because people have been forced to drink stagnant water.”

PMA medical camps run by a handful of doctors have been overwhelmed by thousands of patients, he says.

“We need immediate assistance otherwise the situation is only going to get worse.”