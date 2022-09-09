Compared with other countries in the world, Türkiye has carried out the most "determined and far-reaching operations" against the Daesh terror group, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Our National Intelligence, Ministry of Interior and Armed Forces have carried out the most determined and far-reaching operations in the world against Daesh," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.

Erdogan said the West has never conducted a "proper operation or fight" against the Daesh terror group. "They just keep talking about this matter. There is nothing else they do," he said.

Erdogan's remarks came shortly after Türkiye captured one of the most important senior executives of the Daesh terrorist organisation, Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, on Thursday.

'US not only country selling fighter jets'

Citing his talks with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid in June, Erdogan said the US president said he "will extend all the support he can regarding F-16s."