Erdogan: Türkiye leading determined, far-reaching anti-Daesh operations
President Erdogan says West has never conducted a "proper operation or fight" against Daesh, shortly after Türkiye captures a senior executive of the terrorist organisation.
By Eren Doguoglu
September 9, 2022

Compared with other countries in the world, Türkiye has carried out the most "determined and far-reaching operations" against the Daesh terror group, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Our National Intelligence, Ministry of Interior and Armed Forces have carried out the most determined and far-reaching operations in the world against Daesh," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.

Erdogan said the West has never conducted a "proper operation or fight" against the Daesh terror group. "They just keep talking about this matter. There is nothing else they do," he said.

Erdogan's remarks came shortly after Türkiye captured one of the most important senior executives of the Daesh terrorist organisation, Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, on Thursday.

READ MORE: Türkiye nabs senior Daesh member in blow to the terror group

'US not only country selling fighter jets'

Citing his talks with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid in June, Erdogan said the US president said he "will extend all the support he can regarding F-16s."

Expressing hope for the US to "not lead" Türkiye to "different tracks," Erdogan said, "I mean, the US is not the only country in the world that sells fighter aircraft."

Countries like the UK, France and Russia also sell fighter jets, he said, adding: "It is possible to obtain it everywhere; some signal us for this."

On a question regarding US CENTCOM's statement from September 7 urging the international community to support SDF against Daesh, Erdogan said the US "unfortunately continues its wrong steps regarding SDF."

He said he will discuss the issue with Biden during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish president also expressed his intention to attend the funeral of the UK's late Queen Elizabeth II if his schedule allows.

READ MORE: Turkish delegation set to discuss F-16 deal during US visit

SOURCE:AA
