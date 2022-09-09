European energy ministers are meeting on September 9 to discuss new measures proposed by the European Commission to confront the energy crisis that is increasingly bearing on consumers and industry.

The most controversial among the EU proposals - and the least politically feasible - is the introduction of a price cap on Russian gas, which EU leaders say is aimed at starving Russia of funds it needs to finance its war in Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces are currently mounting a counteroffensive.

But the move has already prompted a harsh response from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who threatened the EU with a complete shutdown of all energy supplies from Russia.

Some European countries, such as Germany and the Czech Republic, are likely to oppose the gas price cap proposal over fears of further retaliation by Moscow.

“The price cap would remove the only incentive for Gazprom to keep selling gas to Europe,” Matteo Villa, a senior data analyst at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), told TRT World. Despite closing Nord Stream 1, Russia still sells gas to Europe, mostly through a pipeline that goes through Ukraine and TurkStream, which crosses the Black Sea to supply southern Europe.

“Russia would be deprived of about 100bn euros per year right now at current prices and current volumes,” Villa said.

“But Europe could see prices skyrocket to 500 euros per megawatt hour, which is double what we are paying today, because there really isn’t that amount of gas in the actual market,” he added.

Gas prices in Europe are already more than 10 times higher than they were a year ago.

This unprecedented spike in energy prices, which started as economies reopened post-Covid-19 and worsened after the start of the war in Ukraine, will see families struggle to afford heating their homes this winter, while industries and small businesses are threatened with a total or partial shutdown of their activities over unaffordable energy bills.

In 2021, Russia accounted for about 45 percent of the European Union’s gas imports. European countries aim to eventually replace all of Russia’s gas with other energy sources and have so far replaced about 30 percent of that amount, mostly with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

But for now, Europe remains dependent on Russian gas, and Russia is still reaping huge profits from selling gas to EU countries, due to the higher prices.