WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN appoints Volker Turk as new human rights chief
Austrian politician Turk will be replacing Chilean politician Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on August 31.
UN appoints Volker Turk as new human rights chief
Turk had served at the UN High Commission for Refugees as the assistant high commissioner for protection from 2015 to 2019. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 9, 2022

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a veteran Austrian diplomat to be the global body's human rights chief and its advocate for adherence to universal rights.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominated Volker Turk, his top policy chief, late on Wednesday and the 193-member assembly quickly approved the appointment by consensus on Thursday.

Turk will replace Michelle Bachelet of Chile, whose four-year term ended on August 31, as the high commissioner for human rights based in Geneva.

Bachelet’s term ended with the last-minute release of her report on China’s detention of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, which she said may constitute crimes against humanity.

China blasted the report, accusing the UN rights office of fabrication and allowing itself to be used by Western nations.

READ MORE: UN releases Xinjiang report despite China's 'firm' opposition

'Effective human rights response'

RECOMMENDED

Turk, who holds a doctorate in international law from the University of Vienna, worked for the UN high commissioner for refugees around the world, including in Malaysia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Congo and Kuwait, before serving in key positions at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.

From 2015 to 2019 he was assistant high commissioner for protection where he focused on developing the Global Compact on Refugees.

From 2019 until January 2022, Turk served as assistant secretary-general for strategic coordination in Guterres’ office. The UN chief then appointed him as undersecretary-general for policy in his executive office.

This year, Turk has been focusing on the follow-up to Guterres’ September 2021 report called “Our Common Agenda” outlining his vision for the “breakthrough scenario” to a greener and safer world.

He was also tasked with conducting UN system-wide coordination including on the secretary-general’s “Call to Action for Human Rights.”

Amnesty International’s secretary general, Agnes Callamard, said Turk is being appointed “at a time of considerable threats to human rights around the world."

"His agenda should also include strengthening the human rights response to climate change and rising inequality," she said in a statement.

READ MORE: UN rights chief urges China to review 'counter-terrorism' policies

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy