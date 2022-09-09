The United Nations General Assembly has approved a veteran Austrian diplomat to be the global body's human rights chief and its advocate for adherence to universal rights.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominated Volker Turk, his top policy chief, late on Wednesday and the 193-member assembly quickly approved the appointment by consensus on Thursday.

Turk will replace Michelle Bachelet of Chile, whose four-year term ended on August 31, as the high commissioner for human rights based in Geneva.

Bachelet’s term ended with the last-minute release of her report on China’s detention of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, which she said may constitute crimes against humanity.

China blasted the report, accusing the UN rights office of fabrication and allowing itself to be used by Western nations.

'Effective human rights response'