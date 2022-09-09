British railway and postal workers, at the forefront of sector-wide strikes over a cost-of-living crisis, have halted upcoming walkouts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Communication Workers Union had planned to continue a 48-hour stoppage on Friday but this has been called off "out of respect for" the queen, CWU general secretary Dave Ward said in a statement late on Thursday.

The RMT rail union said it was suspending walkouts planned the next week and the TSSA transport union has called off its September strikes.

READ MORE: 'End of an era': Reaction from world leaders to Queen Elizabeth's death

Paying respect

Train drivers union Aslef has also suspended a planned stoppage.