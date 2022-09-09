BIZTECH
UK rail, postal staff unions postpone strikes after queen's death
Network Rail, which manages Britain's railways, says it welcomes the unions' decision to call off strikes.
The Communication Workers Union had planned a 48-hour stoppage on Friday but called it off "out of respect for" the queen. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
September 9, 2022

British railway and postal workers, at the forefront of sector-wide strikes over a cost-of-living crisis, have halted upcoming walkouts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Communication Workers Union had planned to continue a 48-hour stoppage on Friday but this has been called off "out of respect for" the queen, CWU general secretary Dave Ward said in a statement late on Thursday.

The RMT rail union said it was suspending walkouts planned the next week and the TSSA transport union has called off its September strikes.

Paying respect

Train drivers union Aslef has also suspended a planned stoppage.

"RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth," its general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

"The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country," he added.

Network Rail, which manages Britain's railways, said it welcomed "the unions' decision to call off" strikes.

The Trades Union Congress, due to hold its annual conference next week, tweeted that it recognises the queen's "many years of dedicated service to the country".

SOURCE:AFP
