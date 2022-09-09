WORLD
Swedish politicians exposed for wanting to 'eradicate' Muslims
Many Sweden Democrats politicians who are set to run in the upcoming elections have been exposed for racism and links to Neo-Nazi groups.
SD politician Bjorn Halldin has been disseminating anti-Muslim discourse and spreading hate for years, according to the report. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
September 9, 2022

Swedish far-right politicians who are set to participate in Sunday's elections have been exposed for wanting to eradicate Muslims and "blackheads". 

Swedish magazine Expo, along with news outlet, Expressen, on Thursday outlined many right-wing candidates who openly pay tributes to Nazis.

Sweden Democrats (SD) politician Bjorn Halldin has been disseminating anti-Muslim discourse and spreading hate for years, according to the report.

He wrote that Muslims do not belong to a civilised world and that he wants to kill them.

Halldin shared insulting pictures of Black people using terms such as the N-word and has portrayed them as lazy.

He wrote that Sweden should exterminate "blackheads," a derogatory term for Black people.

The SD politician has also participated in a hate campaign against Centre Party leader Annie Loof by spreading "an inappropriate message" about her.

Hate speech against Muslims

SD politician Sonja Hellstrom, who has spread propaganda in a Nazi demonstration resigned saying: “A conspiracy theorist? Yes, I may be, but I am not anti-Semitic," referring to claims that she is conspiratorial.

Goran Nordin, who is running for SD in municipal elections, has been spreading hate speech against Muslims, and Somalis in particular..

Lena Cederlid, who is running for the SD in Falun said she is a proud member of the racist Nazi group, DFS.

In 2018, she verbally attacked refugees in a forum when she said: "You burn, rape, murder, plunder, steal, subsidise cheaters, and hate our country."

During the 2014 elections, she deemed members of the Neo-Nazi Party of Swedes' as “a group who dare to say what others think."

Several politicians are also believed to be members of other racists groups led by individuals with Nazi backgrounds.

SOURCE:AA
