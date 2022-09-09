WORLD
4 MIN READ
Food inflation fears grow as India restricts rice exports
New Delhi imposes 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice and also bans exports of 100% broken rice, which a few poor African countries such as Senegal and Djibouti import for human consumption.
Food inflation fears grow as India restricts rice exports
India accounts for more than 40 percent of global rice shipments and competes with Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar in the world market. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 9, 2022

India has banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 percent duty on exports of various grades of rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

The duty will affect white and brown rice, which account for more than 60 percent of India's exports, said B V Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.

"With this duty, Indian rice shipments will become uncompetitive in the world market. Buyers will shift to Thailand and Vietnam," Rao said.

New Delhi also banned exports of 100 percent broken rice, which a few poor African countries import for human consumption, though that variety is mainly used for feed purposes.

The government has also excluded parboiled and basmati rice from the export duty, which will come into effect from Friday. 

India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and any reduction in its shipments would increase upward pressure on food prices, which are already rising because of drought, heatwaves and Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The new duty is likely to discourage buyers from making purchases from India and prompt them to shift towards rivals Thailand and Vietnam, which have been struggling to increase shipments and raise prices.

India accounts for more than 40 percent of global rice shipments and competes with Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar in the world market.

READ MORE: Countries growing over two-third of world's food face 'extreme' heat risk

Concerns over India's rice production

RECOMMENDED

Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over India's rice production. The country has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.

Indian exports would fall by at least 25 percent in coming months because of the duty, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, India's biggest rice exporter.

Exporters want the government to provide some relief for export contracts that have already been signed, with vessels loading at the ports.

"Buyers can't pay 20 percent more over agreed price and even sellers can’t afford to pay the levy. The government should exempt already signed contracts from the levy," Agarwal said.

India's rice exports touched a record 21.5 million tonnes in 2021, more than the combined shipments of the world's next four biggest exporters of the grain: Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the United States.

India has been the cheapest supplier of rice by a huge margin and that shielded African countries such as Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon to an extent from a rally in wheat and corn prices, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"Except rice, prices of all food crops were rising. Rice is joining the rally now," he said.

The ban on broken rice shipments could badly affect China's purchases for feed purposes, he said.

China was the biggest buyer of broken rice, with purchases of 1.1 million tonnes in 2021, while African countries such as Senegal and Djibouti bought brokens for human consumption.

READ MORE:How US sanctions are biting world’s biggest Basmati rice export market

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy