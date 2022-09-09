A wildfire burning outside Los Angeles has doubled in size in less than 24 hours, firefighters said as they endured yet another day of blistering heat in the western United States.

"Active fire behaviour occurred in the east, south, and north portions of the incident," Cal Fire said on Thursday.

"Fire will become active with primary movement to the east. Steep drainages will aid the spread with the up canyon/upslope winds and heavy fuels."

Two people are known to have died in the blaze, which erupted on Monday, the midpoint of a heat wave that has lasted more than a week and seen temperatures repeatedly exceed 43 Celsius in parts of California, Nevada and Arizona.

Thousands of people have been told to evacuate in the face of the growing Fairview Fire, which has now spread to 7,700 hectares.

The searing heat has put enormous strain on California's electrical grid, as households crank up the air conditioning.

That has led to daily calls for consumers to conserve power to avoid blackouts, including text alerts sent to mobile phones.

'Record-breaking heatwave'