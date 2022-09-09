North Korea has passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies, a move that leader Kim Jong-un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any negotiation on denuclearisation.

Friday's move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017 after historic summits with then-US president Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to convince Kim to abandon his weapons development.

The North's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, passed the law that outlines when nuclear weapons can be used, including to protect the country's strategic assets and if it is attacked.

"If the command and control system of the national nuclear force is in danger of an attack by hostile forces, a nuclear strike is automatically carried out immediately," the law says, adding that the country's nuclear policy has become "irreversible".