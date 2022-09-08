Angola's top court has dismissed an opposition challenge disputing the results of last month's general elections, paving the way for President Joao Lourenco to be sworn in for a second term.

The constitutional court on Thursday rejected the appeal filed by Angola's main opposition party The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), saying the evidence it presented "does not call the overall results into question".

"The Constitutional Court has dismissed the electoral litigation appeal brought by the political party UNITA," the court said in a summary of its decision.

The August 24 elections — the most hotly contested in the oil-rich country since its first multi-party vote in 1992 — saw the long-ruling MPLA win, but with a significantly reduced majority.

Planning 'peaceful protests'

Opposition parties and civic groups have said the vote was marred by irregularities.

Ahead of the ruling, five opposition parties including UNITA said they planned to stage "peaceful and orderly" protests to channel the electorate's disappointment with the results.

The parties condemned "serious anomalies" in the vote tally and said they reserved the right to file further legal challenges, without elaborating.

Results declared last week gave the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has traditionally wielded control over the electoral process, 51.17 percent of the vote, handing Lourenco, 68, a second term.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for September 15.