One of the most senior executives of the Daesh terrorist group has been captured by Turkish security forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, without elaborating when the terrorist was nabbed.

President Erdogan said on Thursday the police and Turkish intelligence carried out an important operation against Daesh and captured Bashar Hattab Ghazal al Sumaidai, code-named Abu Zeyd and Master Zeyd.

"After [Abu Bakr] Baghdadi and [Abdul Nasser] Qardash, he is one of the most important leaders of Daesh," Erdogan told reporters on board his flight home from a three-nation tour of the Balkans.

"This terrorist's connections in Syria and Istanbul had been followed for a long time, and intelligence information was obtained that he would enter Türkiye illegally," Erdogan said.

"During the interrogation, there are his statements that he was a so-called 'qadi' in the so-called ministry of education and the ministry of justice," Erdogan said.

A qadi is a judge in a sharia court.

READ MORE:Turkish police arrest Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol

UN report mentions Zeyd

A UN Security Council report published on July 11, 2022, said Sumaidai took part in the management of the terrorist organisation.