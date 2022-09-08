New British Prime Minister Liz Truss has said domestic fuel bills will be frozen for two years, marking her first week in office with a costly plan to tackle a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Two days after taking over, Truss unveiled on Thursday emergency measures that include authorising more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea and lifting a ban on fracking, a controversial method to dig for fossil fuels.

The government said it would also review progress towards its legally enshrined target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, to ensure no "undue burdens on businesses or consumers", but stressed it remained committed to the goal.

Households are facing an 80-percent hike in gas and electricity bills next month due to the rise in the cost of wholesale energy made worse by a squeeze on supplies after Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

Businesses whose bills are not capped have warned they could go to the wall because of even bigger rises, while inflation has reached 40-year highs of 10.1 percent and is predicted to go worsen.

"Extraordinary challenges call for extraordinary measures, ensuring that the United Kingdom is never in this situation again," Truss said.

READ MORE:UK PM Truss holds first cabinet meeting amid energy crisis

'Substantial benefits'

The government expects the state-backed energy scheme to cost tens of billions of pounds (dollars), but Truss and new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng insisted it would have "substantial benefits" to the economy.

It would curb inflation by four to five percentage points, they said in a statement.

Kwarteng said the freeze means worried households and businesses "can now breathe a massive sigh of relief".

Tackling the cost-of-living crisis, which has led to widespread strike action over pay, threatens to define Truss's premiership, who succeeded Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Truss said energy bills for an average British household would be capped at £2,500 ($2,872) a year - £1,000 less than October's planned level.

Non-domestic energy users, including businesses, charities, and public sector organisations such as schools and hospitals, will see a six-month freeze.

Analysts predict the plan, which will likely be in place at the next general election expected in 2024, could top well over £100 billion, surpassing Britain's Covid-era furlough jobs scheme.

Truss confirmed that the government will pay energy suppliers the difference in price but did not put an exact figure on how much it could cost the public purse, pending a mini-budget this month by Kwarteng.