Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived.

Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.

He is the eldest of four children of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He was born on November 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace. His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George.

He was the first heir not educated at home, the first to earn a university degree and the first to grow up in the ever-intensifying glare of the media as deference to royalty faded.

A shy child, he was sent to a boarding school in Scotland that was known for its discipline. He spent a part of his youth in Australia, too.

He completed his university studies at Trinity College, Cambridge, in 1970 and became the first monarch or heir to the throne to receive a degree.

In 1969, he spent a year at the University College of Wales to learn about Welsh culture and language in preparation for his becoming the prince of Wales, which he became in 1977.

After graduating from Cambridge, he spent seven years in the military with both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

Longest-serving heir