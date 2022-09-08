Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon has been charged with fraud over a scheme that misappropriated millions of dollars donated for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico.

Bannon, 68, a popular ideologue who was closely involved in Trump's rise to the American presidency, turned himself in earlier on Friday to face the charges in New York. Standing outside the Manhattan prosecutor's office, he accused the judiciary of "persecuting" him.

Bannon and a nonprofit organisation called We Build The Wall were charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud over what prosecutors said was a year-long fundraising scheme that netted more than $15 million from donors based on false promises.

"It is a crime to turn a profit by lying to donors, and in New York, you will be held accountable," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he announced the charges at a news conference.

Bannon was indicted in 2020 for financial fraud over the same allegations, but was pardoned by Trump before he could be brought to trial.

Building the wall on the Mexican border was a key campaign promise by Trump in his run to the presidency in 2016.

Multiple lawsuits

CNN cited Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello as saying the former advisor would plead not guilty.