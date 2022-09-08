Last night in Sharjah was ugly. As ugly as it can get in cricket, known to be that of a ‘gentleman’s game’.

Afghanistan and Pakistan faced each other in an important Asia Cup fixture in the Super Four round, where the stakes were too high. Afghanistan needed a win to keep their campaign, as well as that of India’s, alive, while Pakistan, too, wanted to secure a berth in the final.

While Afghanistan saw the victory on the horizon, the Pakistani team bounced back at the last minute, stealing the game away. The event witnessed some heated moments between Afghan and Pakistani players, charging up the spectators on both sides.

The videos surfacing on social media showed Afghan fans purportedly indulging in verbal abuse, uprooting seats and throwing them at the Pakistani fans, prompting many observers to say the spirit of the game has been ‘tainted’.

While the cricketing rivalry between Afghanistan and Pakistan may be in its infancy, it has got all the ingredients for a heated contest anytime the two teams meet, courtesy of their political histories.

Any historian would likely begin the political history of the two countries with the drawing of the 2,670-kilometre Durand Line by the British in 1893, which later became the international land border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Cricket writer Sidharth Monga, writing in ESPN Cricinfo, argued that just like the partition of the two Punjabs in 1947, “people on either side of the Durand Line have more in common with each other than with some people within their own country”.

“It has divided people that were Pashtun well before they were Afghans or Pakistani or Indian,” he said.

So, the rivalry comes naturally.

Ahmer Naqvi, a freelance journalist, looks at the issue from the prism of sports being compelling for the reason that it allows for “political and social issues to be represented and to be resolved in a superficial way”.

“Because someone wins and someone loses and the larger issues do not go away,” he tells TRT World.

“It kind of gives you an arena for the sort of antagonistic energy to be played out in something that ultimately has no real life stakes. That is something not just about Afghanistan-Pakistan cricket. It is a part of all types of sport.”

Troubling history

As the politics of Afghanistan and Pakistan appears to be showing its reflection on the field of cricket, some cricketing legends from Pakistan condemned the trend of post-match brawls between the fans of the two neighbouring nations taking hold.

That “hooliganism” is not something that is identified with cricket is what Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja also spoke about during a press conference today.

“It sickens you and there should not be any room for such an environment in cricket,” Raja said. “We will write a letter to the International Cricket Council, we will raise our voice and do everything in our capacity.”

Raja, a former cricketer himself who was a part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning campaign, said the post-match visuals coming out of the stands were “very poor”.

“This is not the first time this has happened. Win and loss are a part of the game. It was a grueling contest, but emotions should be kept in check,” the PCB chairman said. “Anything could have happened, even our cricket team could have been in danger. Whatever the protocol is, the PCB will lodge its protest.”

Raja is correct in his assessment that this was not the first time Afghan and Pakistani fans were at each other’s throats.

When Afghanistan and Pakistan met in a World T20 contest last year in Dubai, “thousands of ticketless fans” caused trouble, forcing the ICC to ask the tournament hosts Emirates Cricket Board to launch an investigation.

Two years earlier, in 2019, similar scenes were witnessed when the two teams met for the 50-over World Cup game at Headingley in Leeds. Sidharth Monga, writing in another article for ESPNCricinfo, called the spectacle “one of the ugliest cricket matches at an ICC event”, further saying, “Fighting among fans - to this degree - is unheard of at modern ICC events.”