Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been welcomed with an official ceremony in Croatia's capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Erdogan and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic held one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings, followed by a joint news conference on Thursday.

Erdogan later opened the Islamic Culture Centre in the central city of Sisak.

"I believe this centre will become one of the major meeting and interaction places, where our friends from other religions will also spend time together," he said during the opening ceremony.

Erdogan said Croatia is among the countries set as an example in Europe in terms of the freedom, respect and peace provided to Muslims.

"In our hearts, we do not distinguish the city of Sisak from Amasya, Petrinja from Bursa, Zagreb from Ankara, Sarajevo from Istanbul, and Mostar from Rize," he added.

