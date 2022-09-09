For Türkiye’s Wright Brothers – Selcuk and Haluk Bayraktar – building some of the world’s most efficient drones is just another day at the office. From the combat-proven Bayraktar TB2 that has changed the course of several recent conflicts to the Akinci and TB3, the Bayraktar brothers have put Türkiye’s indigenous technology among the world’s best in the field of unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

But the best is yet to come.

Early next year, the company is set to carry out the first test flight of its most ambitious project, the Kizilelma – an unmanned, jet-powered, supersonic aircraft that will incorporate stealth features, making it extremely hard to detect by radars.

While Türkiye’s 5th generation aircraft tentatively named TF-X is a major milestone in the manned fighter jet category, Bayraktar Kizilelma is another technological marvel, setting the bar even higher in the unmanned aircraft sector. Its stealth features, 1500+ kg payload capacity, 0.9 Mach speed, for the first type called Kizilelma-A, and turbo-prop engines differentiate it from other drones. Türkiye-based defence analyst Muhammad Walid argues that Bayraktar Kizilelma could potentially take over the duties of US-made F-16s and pose a great threat to enemy’s fighters.

“Instead of buying another F-16, Türkiye can purchase as many as four Kizilelma drones – for the same and drive them into enemy’s airspace,” Walid says. Besides, he says, the Kizilelma’s stealth features and ability to fly at the height of 55,000 feet will give it air superiority and enable it to operate deep inside enemy territory.

The first prototype of Kizilelma was exhibited recently at Teknofest, one of the world's largest aerospace and technology festivals in Türkiye's northern province of Samsun.

Giving details about the new jet, Selcuk Bayraktar said that the Kizilelma’s uniqueness lies in its cutting-edge technology that will make the aircraft as powerful as some of the best in the business.

The Kizilelma’s specs could make the fighter a 6th generation jet, leapfrogging it over 4th generation fighters like F-16, F-15, Rafale, Gripen, SU-35, and the Eurofighter and the 5th generation fighters like F-35 (US), SU-57 (Russia) and J-20 (China). Walid argues that it will be even beyond a 6th generation aircraft.

He adds that Kizilelma’s twin engines, or a larger single engine, will bring the drone to the level of a conventional jet in terms of power generation. This means that with already available specs and to-be added ones, it will be a 6th generation aircraft when larger powerhouses are mounted.