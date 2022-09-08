WORLD
Several bodies exhumed from mass grave in Libya's Tarhuna
Discoveries of mass graves are common in war-torn Libya, especially in Tarhuna city, a former stronghold for warlord Khalifa Haftar.
Tarhuna was former stronghold for warlord Khalifa Haftar. / AA Archive
September 8, 2022

Libyan authorities have exhumed six bodies from a mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, south of the capital Tripoli.

In a statement on Wednesday, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said the corpses were found in a landfill site in the city.

According to the statement, forensic teams are examining the bodies to determine their identity.

Discoveries of mass graves are common in war-torn Libya, especially in Tarhuna city, a former stronghold for warlord Khalifa Haftar.

According to Libyan official sources, Haftar’s forces and affiliated militias committed war crimes and acts of genocide in the period between April 2019 and June 2020. 

READ MORE: Libya unearths more bodies in new mass grave in Tarhuna

SOURCE:AA
