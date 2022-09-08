The man accused of trying to shoot Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner last week planned the attack with his girlfriend, according to preliminary charges filed by a judge.

The alleged shooter in the attack at point blank range, Fernando Sabag Montiel, and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte both in custody, are accused of trying to assassinate Kirchner "with planning and prior agreement," Judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti said in an indictment of the two, Telam news agency reported on Wednesday.

Scandal-tainted Kirchner, 69, survived the assassination attempt as she mingled with supporters outside her home last Thursday night when a gun brandished by Sabag Montiel failed to fire.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody on the spot.

Video footage showed his 23-year-old partner in the company of Sabag Montiel on the day of the attack, local media have said, citing sources close to the investigation.