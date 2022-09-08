A 19-year-old gunman who was involved in multiple shootings in the US city of Memphis and live streamed one action on Facebook has been nabbed after hours of chase, authorities have said.

"Suspect is in custody," Memphis police tweeted on Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed.

Earlier, police in southern Tennessee state identified the suspect as Ezekiel D Kelly and warned the gunman was "armed" and "dangerous".

"We are getting reports he is recording his actions on Facebook," police said.

One brief video posted on Facebook showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he opened the door to a retail store and fired twice at the first person to come into view. Reuters news agency could not verify the video's authenticity.

Police have not yet issued a detailed report or press release regarding the suspect and motive. Memphis police said the man switched vehicles during the chase.