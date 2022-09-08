The mastermind of the 2015 Paris attacks attended board meetings of Lafarge, a French cement giant with links to the Daesh terror group in Syria, the director of a tell-all documentary on the issue has said.

Abdulkadir Karakelle, the executive producer and the director of The Factory, told Anadolu Agency that the documentary by TRT World had examined half a million documents for two years.

The documents were obtained from sources in France, according to Karakelle and he said the company has paid about $13 million to foreign groups, including Daesh, to stay in northern Syria.

The director said there were two main obstacles while shooting the documentary: One was the classification of the documents and the other was finding someone to talk to.

The issue, he said, has not been discussed much in France, although it was reflected in the media before. On the one hand, he said, there is a nexus between the company officials and politicians, and on the other hand a company worth tens of billions of dollars.

"Therefore, if someone gives the game away, it will spread to all sides."

Karakelle said the press and state institutions are under pressure to prevent this from happening. "Some of the journalists we work with have been targeted by different security institutions of the French state."

"On the other side, there is a team of politicians, business people, and state officials struggling to prevent it from being revealed. These business people have organic or inorganic connections with media organisations. Therefore, the issue is never properly addressed in the French media."

The documentary includes how Lafarge officials called and persuaded investigators after a probe was initiated in parliament, Karakelle said. As a result, the content of the report was based on what Lafarge wanted, he added.

Believed to order Bataclan attacks