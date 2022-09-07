At least six people have been beheaded and an Italian nun killed by Daesh-linked terrorists in Mozambique's Nampula province, authorities have said.

Speaking on Wednesday in the resort town of Xai Xai north of the capital Maputo, President Filipe Nyusi said the terrorists unleashed a killing spree as they fled from soldiers from Mozambique, Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) sent to tackle the violence.

"On the 6th of September, as a result of terrorist attacks, six citizens were beheaded, three kidnapped, six terrorists were captured and dozens of houses torched in the districts of Erati and Memba, Nampula province," Nyusi said.

According to media reports, confirmed by Nampula province secretary of state Mety Gondola, 83-year-old Italian nun Maria De Coppi, who lived in the city of Nacala, was shot in the attack, while two others missionaries managed to escape.

De Coppi's religious order, the Comboni Missionary Sisters, said assailants had killed De Coppi as they entered the nuns' quarters at the mission in Mozambique's northern Nacala diocese.

"The mission of Chipene...was attacked by terrorists," the order said in a statement.

"They killed a sister...destroyed and set fire to the church, the house of the Sisters, the hospital and the mission's cars."

Two priests also managed to flee, their Italian diocese said.

The Portuguese News agency Lusa said the nun, who was shot in the head, belonged to the order of the Comboni Missionary Sisters and had been working in Mozambique since 1963.