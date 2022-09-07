A US judge has permitted Elon Musk to amend his complaint against Twitter, but rejected delaying the lawsuit over the disintegration of the billionaire's deal to acquire the social media company.

In a mixed ruling on Wednesday, Kathaleen McCormick, the chancellor of the Delaware court, said Musk could add whistleblowing revelations from a Twitter ex-security chief that surfaced in August.

But she denied his request to push back the litigation, saying prolonging the suit "would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify."

Musk has been locked in a bitter legal battle with Twitter since announcing in July that he was pulling the plug on his $44 billion purchase of the company following a complex, volatile, months-long courtship.

Musk has said he canceled the deal because he was misled by Twitter concerning the number of bot accounts on its platform, allegations rejected by the company.

Legal tangle

Revelations from Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko criticising Twitter's security practices first became public in August following a report in the Washington Post.