US forces continue providing military training to YPG/PKK terrorists in the Al Hasakah province of northeastern Syria, according to local sources.

US Special Forces are providing armed training to 240 YPG/PKK terrorists in the area of the city of Al Malikiyah, close to the Turkish-Iraqi border, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity over security concerns.

In the training, in which many US-made Bradley armoured fighting vehicles were used, the terrorists were taught about the use of light and medium weapons.

US helicopters also did reconnaissance flights in the training area on Tuesday.

Türkiye has long objected to the US – its NATO ally – providing weapons and training to the terrorist YPG/PKK.

While the US says it is allied with the group in order to fight the terror group Daesh, Türkiye says using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

READ MORE:Erdogan: US move to lift sanctions on YPG/PKK-controlled areas unacceptable

Previous training for terrorists