Türkiye and Serbia have signed a memorandum of understanding on media and communications to strengthen and further develop co-operation between the two countries.

The deal was signed on Wednesday by Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Maja Gojkovic in the Serbian capital Belgrade ahead of a news conference between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

Under the deal, the two countries aim to develop co-operation on the basis of joint understanding and also respect the sovereignty and principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

Türkiye and Serbia will endeavour to strengthen, promote and develop co-operation in media, communications and broadcasting between the two countries on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit.

According to the memorandum of understanding, Ankara and Belgrade decided to exchange of information and experiences, collaborate on initiatives and projects of mutual benefit and interest and to promote exchange of visits between officials and experts in the areas of media, communication and broadcasting.