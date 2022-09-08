Afghanistan's security scenario faces a major challenge as Monday's suicide attack against a foreign entity in its capital city Kabul exposes the Taliban's vulnerabilities.

This time the target was the Russian embassy, one of the few diplomatic posts that have continued to operate in the country since the US withdrawal last year.

Daesh’s Afghanistan branch (Daesh-K) was quick to claim responsibility. The attack killed two employees of the Russian embassy and four Afghan civilians.

Sweden-based security analyst Abdul Sayed, who specialises on terrorism in Afghanistan and Pakistan, says that the motive behind the attack was clear – Daesh wanted to puncture the Taliban spokesperson's recent assurance to Russia and regional actors that Daesh-K posed no threat to its rule.

The details of the attack were published in Daesh’s official news agency Amaq. The suicide bomber was identified as Waqas al Muhajir who detonated his explosives belt at “a gathering of Russian employees and a number of spies and contractors, in addition to members of the Taliban.”

“The group aims to warn both foreign and local political actors through such attacks that Afghanistan, under the control of the Taliban, poses serious threats not only to the people living in the country but also to foreign countries,” Sayed tells TRT World.

Sayed is not the only analyst who has come to such a conclusion.

With the attack, Daesh shows that it “wants to destroy and delegitimise the Taliban,” says a former US official who requested anonymity because of his past association with the US government regarding Afghanistan. “This shows it’s not safe to deal with them,” he tells TRT World.

The common perception amongst several regional experts is that the Taliban has been struggling to make a transition from being an insurgent force to a governing body and attacks like these make that transition harder.

Blocking Taliban’s global recognition

Daesh’s increasing pressure also throws a wrench into the works of Taliban, especially when the so-called Islamic Emirate is trying hard to persuade the global community to release international funds and sign crucial trade deals with them. Ever since coming to power, it has been wooing Russia and China, the two anti-American states, for investments.

Independent security analysts also suggest that Daesh not only wants to spread chaos in Afghanistan but also aims to aggravate the Taliban's financial and political isolation.

The terror group seeks to turn the Taliban rule into a shadow government, which gives a free hand to terror groups like Daesh, experts say.

“It appears to be a Daesh attempt to show that Taliban control is precarious even in the capital, and thus put further barriers between the Taliban and international recognition,” says Ibrahim Moiz, a political analyst on Afghanistan and the Taliban, referring to the recent attack on the Russian embassy.

“One reason for this attack may be to limit the re-introduction of diplomatic missions in Kabul, as the means of isolating the Taliban and denying any inference of legitimacy often associated with the presence of foreign embassies,” says Ioannis Koskinas, a former US military officer stationed in Afghanistan in the past. Koskinas is now a senior fellow at the international security program of New America, a US think-tank.

“The attack certainly marks the beginning of a new era where foreign delegations would have to return to their pre-August 15th security concerns. Let’s hope it doesn’t discourage delegations from coming to the country,” says Obaidullah Baheer, an Afghan political analyst and a lecturer at the American University in Kabul.