Growing up in India, my earliest memory is of my grandmother learning to chalk her name in the night school that convened under the solitary light bulb in the village. When I enrolled at primary school, her studies progressed through my homework; indeed, we competed over it.

Soon, there was no holding her back as she went on to analyse the manifestos of rival candidates and organised her friends to vote at election time. It had all started because my grandfather did not want the ignominy of registering her as illiterate when the census-takers came around. When the time came to claim her widow’s pension, she signed instead of thumbprinting the paperwork so that officialdom could not cheat her of her rights.

Literacy transformed Grandma’s life. Also that of her community, her family, and most of all, mine. She insisted on pawning her gold dowry to buy my air ticket when I won a scholarship to high school in England.

Basic literacy

Literacy—alongside numeracy—is as vital as our bread, water, and the air we breathe. It is a bedrock of social inter-relationships and fundamental to solving problems and handling differences. Not because we can read, write and count, but because without these basic skills, we cannot fully understand each other and advance together peacefully.

To write her name was the simple test of literacy in Grandma’s time, some 60 years ago. Today, the literacy standard set by the United Nations is barely higher: a self-declaration that you can read, write, and understand a short, simple statement about everyday life. But even by this minimal benchmark, 14 percent of people older than 15 years are still illiterate. That equates to a billion people globally. Two hundred years of rapid progress with literacy has slowed down to barely keep pace with population growth.

Who are the illiterate today? According to UNESCO, 771 million youth and adults cannot read and write, with a significant north-south divide. Europe and North America enjoy literacy rates of 97-99 percent, Southern America around 95 percent, and East Asia around 90 percent. South and Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa hover around 80 percent, while the Middle East and North Africa remain at a dismal 70-75 percent.

Aggregate statistics hide serious disparities that leave behind hundreds of millions of people. Most are older cohorts who never benefited from the universal schooling movement. Two-thirds of illiterate people are women. Even more shocking is that as the old make way for a younger literate generation, 250 million children are still failing to acquire basic literacy skills.

Ever since writing and reading emerged in ancient Sumer around 3500 BCE, political, cultural, and economic factors have driven literacy. It took post-World War II social policy to really break the millennia-long link between poverty, class, and illiteracy. But not everywhere. Chad is the least literate nation at only 22 percent, followed by Guinea, South Sudan, Niger, Mali, and the Central African Republic struggling between 30-40 percent. Afghan literacy was 43 percent in 2018. Among the least literate nations, gender disparities are at their most stark, with females lagging twenty or more points behind male peers.

Conflict- and crisis-affected populations regress in the literacy stakes. For 100 million refugees and displaced, some repeatedly, developing and maintaining literacy is an uphill struggle.

Investment in learning signifies the belief of a community in its future. That is why, in the 1994 genocide against Tutsis that I witnessed firsthand, the destruction of schools and universities was intrinsic to the evil perpetrated there. The same was true in the 1970s Cambodian genocide.

Similar perverse thinking is evident in the attacks on learning spaces in many recent conflicts. That is because today’s wars are fought in mind as much as on the battlefield, and nothing demoralises an opponent more than to mess with their foundational self-beliefs. An egregious example is Ethiopia’s bitter civil war in Tigray, where the destruction of schools and colleges is construed as an assault on local identity.