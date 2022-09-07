Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Russia refutes 'filtration' allegations, calls them 'propaganda'

Accusations of relocating Ukrainians to Moscow-controlled areas or Russia is a "new milestone in a disinformation campaign," Russia's UN envoy has told a UN Security Council meeting.

"As for the so-called filtration, first of all, we don't really understand what is being talked about here because the return filtration doesn't have a clear definition in international humanitarian law," envoy Vasily Nebenzia said.

"We would note to those who are trying to confuse us with terminology, Ukrainians and residents of DPR and LPR who have come through Russia go through a registration rather than filtration," Nebenzia added.

Ukraine makes 'meaningful' advancements — US

Ukrainian forces are making "slow but meaningful progress" on the battlefield and are currently doing better in the south than Russia, a senior Pentagon official has said.

"It is early days. I think the Ukrainians are making slow but meaningful progress. And we'll see how things pan out," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told an event hosted by Defense News.

"But I certainly think things are going better on the Ukrainian side right now in the south than is true on the Russian side."

Credible allegations against Russia on children relocation — UN

The United Nations has said there are credible accusations that Moscow's forces have removed children from Ukraine to Russia for adoption as part of larger-scale forced relocations and deportations.

"There have been credible allegations of forced transfers of unaccompanied children to Russian occupied territory, or to the Russian Federation itself," Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant UN secretary-general for human rights, told the Security Council.

"We are concerned that the Russian authorities have adopted a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship to children without parental care, and that these children would be eligible for adoption by Russian families," she said.

Meanwhile, the US said it "has information that officials for Russia's presidential administration are overseeing and coordinating filtration operations."

Bombing damages power line of Zaporizhzhia — IAEA

Shelling on Tuesday damaged a backup power line at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, which has already lost all four of its regular power lines, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was no immediate impact from the damage to one of its three backup power lines because the plant was already disconnected from the grid.

"Of the three backup lines between the ZNPP and the thermal power station, one is now damaged by shelling, while the two others are disconnected, senior Ukrainian operating staff informed IAEA experts present at the plant since last week," the IAEA statement said, referring to a nearby coal-fired plant.

Ukraine military claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine's top military chief has claimed responsibility for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month.

In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news agency Ukrinform, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian army's commander in chief, said the strikes had been carried out by missiles or rockets, without elaborating.

Ukraine has until now only hinted at its involvement in the Crimea strikes, with one senior official anonymously telling Reuters that the air base explosions were the work of Ukrainian saboteurs on the ground.

UK’s new foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart in first call

Britain's new foreign secretary, James Cleverly, has said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, in his first call since taking up the role a day earlier.

"I reaffirmed the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine," he said on Twitter. "What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, and I will do everything possible to assist their fight for freedom."

UN, Moscow discuss Russian grain, fertiliser exports

Senior UN and Russian officials have met in Geneva to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its grain and fertiliser exports despite a Türkiye-brokered deal to boost Russian and Ukrainian shipments of the commodities.

Senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin for a "positive" discussion in Geneva on Wednesday, said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"The discussions are going on in a very constructive, professional level," he said. "The challenges are fairly clear, but I'm not going to get into the detail of what has been discussed around that table."

Ukraine calls for full IMF programme

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the European Union for confirming $4.97 billion in macro-financial aid but said the country needed a "full-fledged" programme of financing from the International Monetary Fund.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko last month told Reuters that the government would begin negotiations with the IMF in September.

She declined to say how much Ukraine would request in a new programme, but said it should be "relatively large" and needed to be agreed quickly to help free up funds from other creditors and reassure investors.

Russia proposes November annexation votes for occupied Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party has proposed holding referendums on November 4 to annex territories taken by Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

"It would be right and symbolic" to hold the votes on November 4, Russia's Day of National Unity, party secretary general Andrey Turchak said on its website.

After the votes, he said, "Donetsk, Luhansk and many other Russian cities will finally return to their home port. And the Russian world, now divided by formal borders, will regain its integrity."

Ukraine calls for evacuation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant town