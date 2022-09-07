A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, has been found in the FBI's search last month of ex-president Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported.

Tuesday's report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign government discussed in the document, nor did it indicate whether the foreign government was friendly or hostile to the United States.

Trump representatives and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Reuters news agency.

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its August 8 search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to court records.

According to the Post report, some of the seized documents detail top-secret US operations that require special clearances, not just top-secret clearance.