The United Nations has begged the international community not to forget Somalia, with the chief of humanitarian affairs pleading for more aid as drought puts 200,000 people on the brink of famine.

Appearing on Tuesday in a video press conference from the capital Mogadishu, Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths recalled the story of a two-year-old girl he met at a hospital on Sunday.

"It was one of those pictures that you don't want to put on television, you don't share, because of her emaciation and her inability to engage because she was so distressed," he said, visibly emotional.

"Today just before this call, she actually passed away," Griffiths said.

And despite the horror of the hospital visit, "what is particularly alarming about it is it's probably worse in the places from which they come," Griffiths said of the girl and her family, insisting on the importance of helping drought victims before they are forced to flee.

Griffiths on Monday had issued a "final warning" about the impending famine facing the country.

