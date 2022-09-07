The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest US labour unions has launched a new division to focus on unionising employees of Amazon.com Inc.

The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organise, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union (ALU) scored a win when employees at a Staten Island warehouse voted to join the organisation.

Teamsters' plans to create a company-specific division for Amazon, the second-largest US private employer, were laid out last year.

"Our new division affords a nationwide network of resources to all Amazon workers, behind the wheel of any truck or hard at work in any facility, to strategize with the union, mobilize in their communities, and succeed together," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a statement on Tuesday.

'A great day for Labor'

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.